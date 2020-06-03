GCLD’s Summer Reading Program kicks off the fun

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is Imagine Your Story, focusing on fantasy, fairy tales, and folk stories.

Courtesy GCLD

It’s time for Grand County Library District’s annual Summer Reading Program. While it’s going to be a little different this year, we’re excited to again offer a fun way to keep students (and adults) connected to reading throughout the summer months.

This annual program aims to combat summer learning loss in children by encouraging patrons of all ages to read during the summer months. According to the Colorado Department of Education, “Reading is one of the most important things children and teens can do during the summer to keep their skills sharp for the next school year.”

This year’s program theme is Imagine Your Story, focusing on fantasy, fairy tales, and folk stories. From June 1 through July 31, the community is invited to participate by reading, joining in on activities and programs, and exploring our digital resources. If you complete your program by the end of summer, you’ll earn some prizes and be entered to win some other fun stuff. (Adults can win a stand-up paddle board? Yes, please!)

The Summer Reading Program is open to all ages, so don’t think you can’t participate if you’re not in school. And we believe it is not about pages read, but just about interacting with literature, whether it’s reading, listening to an audiobook, or even being read to. For little ones, we encourage you to read every day; for those in kindergarten through 5th grade, read 20 minutes a day. For teens, you can set your own goal based on what you want to do. And for adults, complete the fun bingo game we have prepared.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To register, call or email your preferred library branch. They’ll give you all the details:

• Fraser Valley Library: 970-726-5689 or fvlib@gcld.org

• Granby Library: 970-887-2149 or granlib@gcld.org

• Hot Sulphur Springs Library: 970-725-3942 or hsslib@gcld.org

• Juniper Library in Grand Lake: 970-627-8353 or junilib@gcld.org

• Kremmling Library: 970-724-9228 or kremlib@gcld.org

Due to the current closures of the library branches, many of our programs and events will be hosted online. Don’t worry, though; we have some fun outdoor field trips planned, too. For all the details about this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit http://www.gcld.org/srp.