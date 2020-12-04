GCPH offering COVID antigen tests
Grand County Public Health is offering COVID-19 antigen testing around the county at no cost.
Public health will test asymptomatic residents who have been exposed, quarantined or are critical and frontline workers. The tests are a nasal or throat swab that provides information on current or recent infections within two hours, though it’s not as accurate as a PCR test.
Public health also continues to urge symptomatic people to call their primary care physician first.
Testing will take place from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fraser Historical Church; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-6 p.m. Saturdays at the Granby Community Building; 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Grand Lake Pitkin House; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand County Public Health building in Hot Sulphur Springs; and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays and 8-11 a.m. Saturdays at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling.
Other entities around the county offer a variety of COVID tests for differing costs, including Middle Park Healh, Denver Health, Safeway Pharmacy and City Market.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User