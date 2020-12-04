GCPH offering COVID antigen tests

Grand County Public Health is offering COVID-19 antigen testing around the county at no cost.

Public health will test asymptomatic residents who have been exposed, quarantined or are critical and frontline workers. The tests are a nasal or throat swab that provides information on current or recent infections within two hours, though it’s not as accurate as a PCR test.

Public health also continues to urge symptomatic people to call their primary care physician first.

Testing will take place from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fraser Historical Church; noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-6 p.m. Saturdays at the Granby Community Building; 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Grand Lake Pitkin House; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand County Public Health building in Hot Sulphur Springs; and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays and 8-11 a.m. Saturdays at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling.

Other entities around the county offer a variety of COVID tests for differing costs, including Middle Park Healh, Denver Health, Safeway Pharmacy and City Market.