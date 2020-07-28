GCPH releases COVID-19 dashboard; Grand transmission remains high

Grand County has seen 11 COVID-19 cases in residents over the past two weeks.

As of Monday, the proportional case rate in the county is 73 per 100,000 people, keeping Grand in the high disease transmission category. A high transmission rate for Grand equals eight more cases in a two week period, and Grand has been above that daily level since at least July 14.

Last week, Grand County Public Health submitted mitigation plans to the state to address these case numbers.

Since March, the county has reported a total of 40 COVID-19 cases with an additional nine associated cases. Associated cases are considered people with “strong ties” to Grand County, like working or spending significant amounts of time in Grand, but have a permanent address somewhere else.

The county remains at one death associated with COVID-19, though the cause remains to be determined, and two hospitalizations. Both patients have been released from the hospital.

Grand County Public Health has released a new dashboard with more information about COVID-19 cases in the county. It can be found at http://www.co.grand.co.us/COVID19 by selecting “COVID-19 data.”

This information includes, in addition to the information above, cases by geographic area. As of Tuesday, 46.2% of cases were residents in the Granby/Grand Lake/Hot Sulphur Springs area; 25.6% were in West Grand; and 28.2% were in the Fraser Valley.

There are 17 individuals in Grand currently on quarantine and isolation orders.