GCRHN receives $77K grant
The Grand County Rural Health Network received $77,488 in grant funding from the Colorado Health Foundation to participate in their new Nonprofit Sabbatical Program.
The program will allow Executive Director Jen Fanning to take part in a one month training program and a three month sabbatical to focus on personal and professional growth opportunities, as well as provide interim leadership and build the capacity of staff in the office.
“The Nonprofit Sabbatical Program grant award will strengthen the organization’s leadership and staff, as well as have a significant impact on health equity for our most vulnerable populations by giving all of our staff tools to advocate for our community and educate and empower others,” a release said.
Fanning said she plans to take her sabbatical in 2021 and complete a Spanish-language immersion program abroad.
“I hope to have a better grasp on the Spanish language at the end of my sabbatical so I can truly communicate with our Spanish-speaking community here, which will help us at the Network better advocate for the needs of our entire community,” Fanning said.
The Rural Health Network is the only rural nonprofit in Colorado to receive the sabbatical award.
