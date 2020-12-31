GCSAR highlights successful request for help
Grand County Search and Rescue highlighted a call for help from a backcountry skier that ended well for all involved this week.
On Monday, GCSAR got a call for a skier descending from the top of Berthoud Pass. The skier had overshot the left turn to the highway at the upper switchbacks and became stuck in deep snow on the seven mile creek trail.
The skier was on alpine gear with no pack, water or food. She was distressed because she could see the highway above her but couldn’t reach it up the steep terrain.
Four members of GCSAR followed her tracks down and helped the skier find a safe path out.
“This is a great example of a request for help done right,” GCSAR said in a Facebook post. “As soon as she realized she went too far and couldn’t get back, she called for help instead of powering through and getting lost or getting into dangerous terrain.”
GCSAR added that everyone made it safely out of the backcountry in daylight hours.
