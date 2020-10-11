General manager for Mountain Parks Electric announces resignation

Mountain Parks Electric General Manager Mark Johnston announced on Thursday he would be leaving his position with the electric cooperative in May after two years on the job.

In a news release announcing the departure, Johnston said he is resigning for personal reasons and thanked both the Board of Directors and the staff for making his time successful.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve the consumer-members of Mountain Parks Electric over the past year and a half,” Johnston said. “I appreciate the support of our board, which has allowed me to be successful as general manager. Although any success I achieved would not have been possible without the hard work of our employees.”

While acting as general manager, Johnston brought two local commercial solar arrays online, implemented numerous cost-cutting measures, expanded our community outreach and introduced new consumer programs.

Mountain Parks’ board plans to conduct a nationwide search for Johnston’s replacement and Johnston agreed to work with the board to identify a new manager.

“Mark accomplished a lot in his time here,” said MPE Board President Jeff Hauck. “He will definitely be missed.”