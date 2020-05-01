In the schools: Granby Elementary, Middle Park High earn prestigious recognitions while students embrace ‘hat day’

During one of their small group meetings, students all showed up with cute hats, which led the teacher to put one on too.

Great Happenings in East Grand Schools the week of May 1.

• A huge shout out to Granby Elementary School for being named a Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase School. This is a great honor and a testament to the incredible work of the staff, students and families. Congratulations.

• It’s official: Middle Park High School is a 2020 Best High School, based on rankings from U.S. News & World Report. By earning a national ranking in the top 40%, Middle Park High School achieved status as a U.S. News Best High School and gained eligibility to display a U.S. News-trademarked 2020 Best High Schools award “badge.”

• From Mrs. Dalton: I was hosting small group meetings with students and all of them showed up with cute hats, so I put one on too. I’m thinking I might do this on purpose next week.

This artwork was given to the East Grand School District’s lunch delivery staff by students.

• In eighth grade social studies, students will write a reflection on how the coronavirus and the quarantine have changed their lives. In the end, we hope to compile their responses, bind them, and save them in a “time capsule,” so future students can read them in 20 years. These are historic times, and we want our students to be a part of recorded history. Their words will tell the story.

• The poem “My flute” by fourth grade student at Granby Elementary Greta Roehrs:

The sun is shining on the grass

My flute that I play is made of brass

The sweet music that I play

Brightens up the whole day

Sweet melodies

Like the sound of humming bees

I blow every beat

I play it under the sun’s heat

People stare as they watch me play

Some people even pay

My teacher says I’m a natural,

But I just be typical

People dance and sing

They just don’t want to miss a beat

Sometime today,

I will learn how to play

• From a sophomore English student talking about her research project on mental health: “I am really excited about this and very passionate about this subject. It’s so fun to actually have the time to focus in and dig deep into the subject. No distractions from classmates helps too.”

• From the parent of a sophomore English student talking about her son’s research project on ocean plastic: “I love that (my son’s) project has made us try and be plastic free!! He is passionate. We don’t buy Nike labeled clothes or shoes anymore either because of last semester’s learning about sweatshops…;)”

• FVE fifth graders completed an assignment last week to write a description of the best part of me and the best part of Grand County. Many students described the beautiful scenery, the ski area, or snow as the best part of Grand County. Fifth grade is encouraging students and families to think about how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Here are a couple of examples:

The best part of Grand County is when I play at my house outside and when I go to school. I get to play with lots of kids when I’m at home and I get to see my friends during school. I love being with all of my friends and seeing all of our teachers, so it really bummed me out when school got cancelled and now we can’t play with our friends. I love taking walks and ice skating when I’m at home. I also like being inside reading and sitting by the fire. Even though there are many other great places in Grand County, I love being at home and school the best!

— Noelle H

My favorite part of Grand County is hiking up the long tall mountains, and hiking with my dog, Hans. As I walk along the trail I smell the fresh air, see wildlife, and hear the birds tweet. I get to enjoy what other people only get to see in pictures. I am lucky to live in Grand County because there are many hiking trails to explore close by. I love to go on a good hike!

— Morgan H

• From GES music: This morning I did my first video of the musical, “The Three Little Kittens.” Some of you know that I started with this group in kindergarten, so I am actually crying as I am typing this. To see these beautiful young ladies grow up has been amazing. I have learned and grown with them. We had a good time. I am working on creating a virtual musical, where I videotape each part separately and then will compile it all together in the end. I know that we all cannot be together now and that is hard but we can be together as best as we can.