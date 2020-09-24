In the schools: Granby Elementary produces newscast as MPHS theater gets to work

In science class, Granby Elementary students are learning about renewable energy by making windmills that can lift paperclips.

• We are doing some awesome projects in science class at Granby Elementary. Fifth grade is learning about renewable energy by making windmills that lift paper clips. Fourth grade is making models of the Earth and third-graders are studying the scientific method, practicing measuring and using data tables.

• Granby Elementary fifth-graders are applying to be broadcasters for the weekly Bear Broadcast, which is recorded and available to all GES students and staff every Monday morning.

This week, Jollee, Ellie and Chantel were the newscasters and gave all the goings-on, including the weekly menu, quote of the week, a joke and upcoming events. The fifth-grade anchors will be rotated every few weeks. It’s a great experience for these young journalists who write their own scripts.

• Middle Park High School theater students have been in virtual rehearsals for the fall production of “Les Miserables School Edition,” and we are excited to have several freshmen join the program this year. The Les Mis cast includes students in grades 9-12, along with three eighth-grade students. Although we don’t know what the final production will look like at this point, the students are digging in and working hard on this challenging sung-through show. We are so proud of their enthusiasm and commitment.

• In GES Kinder Science, we used the Engineering Design Process to build a SHADE using household materials. We tested each shade to see if they worked, and they were all successful. The kids loved this.

Homegrown Talent Initiative

Since fall 2019, the East and West Grand School Districts have worked with the Homegrown Talent Initiative (HTI) to develop an improved vision for our schools, students, and local economy. This vision is built on better preparing students for life after graduation through an intentional focus on skill development, professional experiences, and flexible programming that meets student interest and local industry needs. These efforts take shape in our Graduate Profile and Implementation Plan.

Our Graduate Profile describes the knowledge, skills, and qualities we will help each student build before graduating high school. This profile will be a keystone of HTI programming, so each experience provides students with quality and supported opportunities to build competencies in our Graduate Profile.

Our Implementation Plan outlines the strategic approach we will introduce to help students develop the qualities outlined in our Graduate Profile:

• HTI’s Internship Program provides opportunities for students to apply 21st-century skills in a career field and industry that a student would like to pursue after graduation. An academic internship and/or job shadow is a form of first-hand learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with relevant application and skill development that reflects the expectations in a changing world.

• HTI aims to connect our schools and community in order to grow a thriving local economy – or what we’re calling, an educonomy. The non-academic skills in our graduate profile are valuable to any working professional and students who have quality work-based learning experiences will have more of these competencies. These students will be more agile as they enter the workforce, able to work in the sector they have already experienced, and able to work in new sectors. A regional workforce with a steady stream of young talent who have valuable technical skills and are adaptable, professional, and ready to keep learning can accelerate the work of existing businesses and be used to recruit new businesses from new sectors to the region.

There are numerous ways community members can support this initiative! We want to introduce students to as many career pathways as possible and are looking for meaningful business partnerships and collaboration with our school district to showcase these pathways.

Below are our first quarter internships:

• Zoe Bole — Snow Mountain Ranch

• Nicole DeAvila — Grand Lake Fire Department

• Sierra Merrell — Winter Park Optical

• Mia Rimmer — Mountain Land Physical Therapy

• Maddy Trail — Mountain Land Physical Therapy

• Ruby Yoder — Pre-K at the Church of Eternal Hills

• Sam Kobe — Davis Welding