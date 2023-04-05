Get ready for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day educational event
May 6 marks Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, which happens annually the first Saturday in May to encourage people and organizations to take preparatory action to raise awareness about wildfire risks. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) will start the prepping early with an informational event April 6.
The event, livestreamed on the NFPA Facebook page, will feature the association’s wildfire division director and a fire prevention coordinator from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
Presenters will discuss recent wildfire impacts and how communities and fire and forestry experts can work together to reduce future fire damage.
Audience members can ask questions to help them get ready for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day a month later. The livestream will start at 11 a.m. April 6.
