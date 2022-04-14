Get smart during Money Smart Week virtual events

Libraries across the nation will participate in Money Smart Week®, April 9-16. Virtual events will focus on such diverse financial issues as overspending on groceries, building and improving credit, first-time home buying, and understanding social security benefits.

Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week® is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. The American Library Association is among several partnering organizations that participate.

Grand County Library encourages community members to join one of the four webinars being offered starting April 11. If you miss the webinars, still check the site MoneySmartWeek.org for resources and video clips.

Tired of going to the grocery store and leaving with a couple bags of groceries and a bill over $100? Presenters from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide participants recommended guidelines for spending on groceries, user-friendly tools to help you make informed decisions, and ideas to take charge of your food budget that works for your household.

Do you know what a credit score is and how it changes? Tuesday’s noon webinar focuses on credit: build and improve it! Not only will participants learn about credit but also how to monitor and address common issues in your credit report as well as free publications and resources to help you understand your rights.

For those of you who were unable to attend the first-time bome buyers class offered by Yolanda Jurgensen at Granby Library in February, you may be interested in Buying or refinancing a home: options and tools. This webinar will help you find a reputable lender and identify low-risk loans as well as explain predatory lending and avoiding predatory lenders. You’ll be prepared to sign new home loan documents with confidence!

And the final webinar on Thursday, April 14, is presented by the Social Security Administration. Gain a better understanding of Social Security and the entitle factors as well as options to start benefits at various ages and the effect of wages on them. This session will review the Social Security Administration’s online tools and resources, including applying for benefits.

Libraries are forums for information and ideas. If you are unable to attend one of the above webinars, touch base with a librarian who can assist you with the location of other resources, either physical or digital. Plenty of classes, books, tax forms and videos are available through Grand County Library District.

For more information, please visit the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Money Smart Week page or go to the Programs calendar on GCLD.org.