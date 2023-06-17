Get tattooed and help Grand County Pets

Christy Helming of Mad Tatters Tattoo in Granby is holding a fundraiser benefitting Grand County Pet Pals. Community members can choose these designs, made by Helming and her daughters, for $60 each. The fundraiser runs from June 12 to August 16, and is also in memory of Helming's pet pig.

Christy Helming/Courtesy Photo

Looking to get new ink, and help animals in need at the same time? Christy Helming of Mad Tatters Tattoo studio in Granby is holding a fundraiser to benefit Grand County Pet Pals.

Helming and her two daughters, Katie and Kelly, have designed animal-centric tattoos for $60 each. When someone gets inked, 100% of the proceeds go to Grand County Pet Pals, a nonprofit that supports the local animal shelter. The fundraiser began on June 12 and runs until August 16. Community members have lots of time to pick out their next tattoo and show support for Pet Pals.

Helming did three tattoos on June 12, with all proceeds supporting Pet Pals. Christy Helming/Courtesy Photo

Helming told Sky-Hi News that the animal-centric fundraiser is in memory of her pet pig, Kevin Bacon – there is a pig with wings and a halo design that people can pick out. Helming said she did three tattoos on the first day, and has more appointments scheduled.

To book an appointment, call Helming at 970-531-0359. Her studio is located inside the Inn at Silvercreek.

Since 1993, Pet Pals has supported the shelter through adoption services, spay/neuter services and more. Pet Pals is currently fundraising to find land for a new shelter, including costs for purchasing the property and construction. The current lease for the shelter will expire in December 2025 – if community members pull together, fundraising goals can succeed. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Pet Pals are working together, along with county government, to ensure the animal shelter is operated locally.

Community members can assist Pet Pals in a variety of ways. Residents can donate by visiting GCPetPals.org/Partner or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1972, Granby, CO 80446. Volunteers can help keep pets happy and active by walking, training and socializing them. There are also options to foster pets or to help out at Pet Pals fundraising events.