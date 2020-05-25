Girl Scouts honor Grand County EMS as Hometown Heroes
Kremmling’s Girl Scout Troop 50292 honored Grand County EMS with a parade and donation of cookies on Thursday during National EMS Week.
Troop 50292 Leader Katie DeBell said the troop overwhelmingly supported Grand County EMS to be their Hometown Heroes for the 2020 cookie sale season, which allowed the scouts’ customers to donate boxes of cookies to the organization.
On Thursday evening, the scouts donated a total of 144 boxes of cookies to Grand County EMS, according to DeBell.
Thursday’s participants included Emily Osborne, Shiloh French, Taylah French, Addy Pedersen, Isabella Lawrence, Cora Osborne, Samantha Simmons, Paige DeBell, Darcy DeBell and Brynlie Vrbas.
The scouts thanked Grand County EMS for its hard work and dedication to keeping the community safe and healthy. They also shared some of the support they heard from community members eager to donate cookies for the EMS staff.
Grand County EMS is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Chief Robert Good said he hoped to host an event to honor the staff once gatherings are allowed.
