Girl Scouts sew quilts for Acorn Project

Girl Scout Troop 54036 presents quilts that will be delivered to families in the NICU as part of the Acorn Project. From left to right: Amelia Smolira, Rochelle Gould, Lindsey Morrow, Emily Neal, Jael Montandon, Kylee Boomer, Lylli Mulder and Troop Leader Marlynn Mulder.



Depending on the Girl Scout you ask, the hardest part of making a quilt was either the sewing part or the cutting part.

Five members of Girl Scout Troop 54036 presented their eight colorful quilts to Lindsey Morrow on Thursday night. The quilts will go in a care bag that Morrow will deliver to families in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as part of the Acorn Project.

Girl Scouts Amelia Smolira, Emily Neal, Jael Montandon, Kylee Boomer and Lylli Mulder sewed the quilts as part of a community service project, which will earn the Silver Award for Girl Scout Seniors Kylee, 15, and Lylli, 14.

When asked how much sewing experience the girls had previously, the answers ranged from some to none at all.

The troop is always looking for community service projects, especially ones where they learn new skills. The Girl Scouts chose this project in particular based on a Sky-Hi News article they read describing Morrow’s work.

“When I showed them the article, they were like ‘We can make blankets for the babies!’” Troop Leader Marlynn Mulder recalled.

Morrow delivers care packages annually after her own experiences in the NICU with her daughter, who was under intensive care for 40 days. The care packages are meant to give comfort and inspire hope for families facing similar situations.

The project also had a personal connection for Lylli, who spent four weeks in the NICU after she was born.

Morrow was impressed and touched by the Girl Scouts’ work. Having extra helping hands to make the blankets was especially significant this year.

“The timing was perfect because we ended up losing our house to the fire, so we lost all of our materials from last year,” Morrow said to the troop.

One scout wondered if the families would keep the blankets.

“They do,” Morrow said. “A lot of time when parents end up in the hospital with sick babies they don’t realize they’re going into it. That’s why we do these care bags.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Girl Scouts cannot join Morrow in delivering the care bags. The troop thinks they might make more blankets for next year and help with deliveries when restrictions are looser.

Morrow will deliver the care bags, which include blankets, water bottles, books and more, on Feb. 28. For more information about the Acorn Project including how to help, go to facebook.com/theacornproject.