Girl Scouts to host drive-thru to kick off cookie season

Girl Scout Troop 55319 will be hosting an opening day drive-thru cookie booth to mark the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season.

The booth will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Granby Elementary School bus loop.

If you want to support the group but don’t want cookies, you can buy boxes for the Hometown Heroes program. These proceeds will be used to donate cookies to those affected by the Marshall Fire as well as other first responder organizations.

The new cookie, Adventurefuls, will be available and is a brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Cookie prices have increased this year. Core cookies will be $5 per box and two specialty brands — Toffee Tastic (gluten free) and S’mores — will be $6 a box.

Cookies will not be available in the entryways of local grocery stores this year, but digital sales will be available in addition to the drive-thru booth. Cookies will be available through March 13.