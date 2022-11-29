Give where you live — residents invited to donate to Grand County nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

Grand County is fortunate to have many nonprofit organizations that improve the fabric of the community — they create educational opportunities, host arts performances, provide financial assistance for life-saving medications, plus much more. In December, residents have a chance to give back to the organizations they value as part of Colorado Gives Day.

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, the state’s largest 24-hour giving event. The Community First Foundation organizes the fundraising event; since 2010, they have raised $362 million for Colorado nonprofits. This year, Grand County residents can donate to 22 different nonprofits and fundraisers by visiting ColoradoGives.org/community/grandcountygives . Donations can start as little as $5, with no upper limit and can be given from now until Dec. 6.

Those who want to help local medical and health nonprofits can donate to: Middle Park Medical Foundation , which supports health care efforts by Middle Park Health; Shining Stars Foundation , which provides recreational programs for children battling cancer; Grand County Rural Health Network , which provides financial assistance for mental and physical health care; and Pregnancy Resource Connection , which supports new mothers and families.

To contribute to the arts, music and literature in Grand County, donors can support Grand Concerts, Inc. , Grand County Library Foundation , Grand Arts Council or the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre . No matter the cause, these organizations keep the county creative.

Residents can also donate to town fundraisers.

The first is for the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre , which is raising money specifically to replace the 100-year-old cabins that theater company members lives in each season. Residents who help fund this goal will be supporting the arts in Grand Lake, as well as affordable housing for those who work in the arts.

The second fundraiser is the Grand County Wildfire Fund . The Grand Foundation established the Wildfire Fund after the devastating East Troublesome Fire, which destroyed 366 Homes destroyed and 189 structures in 2020. According to the Fund’s website, they have distributed more than $3.14 million as Sept. 30. The fund has helped over 140 homeowners, renters and nonprofits with debris removal, mitigation and long-term recovery efforts.

There are many more organizations across Grand County and the entire state that donors can give back to. All donations made at ColoradoGivesDay.org receive a boost from an incentive fund created by the Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other partners.

After Colorado Gives Day is over, donors can continue to support nonprofits by participating in Colorado Gives 365. Donors can visit the Colorado Gives website to donate to their favorite nonprofit or start their own fundraiser.