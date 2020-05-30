GOLF CART GRADS: Middle Park celebrates Class of 2020 with parade
Middle Park High School’s Class of 2020 had a graduation to remember Saturday.
The senior class spent the morning decorating golf carts that were the main feature of their unique graduation ceremony.
After an FFA flyover, students circled up on the football field and went one by one to receive their diplomas with their families. Students placed a glass piece on class mosaic and then picked up their diplomas.
Staff tried their best to enforce social distancing and gave out congratulatory elbow bumps instead of handshakes. Towels were used to distribute the diplomas.
Afterward, the students rushed the field with confetti and cap throwing. They hopped back into their carts and paraded through Granby where citizens throughout town cheered on the grads.
