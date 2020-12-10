Golf tournament raises $22K for local cancer center

Middle Park Medical Foundation’s inaugural Building Longevity Around Superior Treatment (BLAST) golf tournament fundraiser contributed almost $22,000 to the Oncology and Infusion Center planned for the Granby hospital.

Foundation Director Andy Radzavich said 124 golfers participated in the Sept. 3 event at Pole Creek Golf Course. He noted the event was more successful than he had hoped despite the pandemic.

Golfers worked in teams with a staggered start to make the fundraiser follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Everyone had a blast,” Radzavich joked. “It all worked out really well.”

In total, the exact amount raised was $21,978.

All of the money will go to the project fund for the Oncology and Infusion Center, which would bring cancer treatment services to the county.

“It’s been a need we’ve recognized for a long time … mainly because people that need these services have to go elsewhere,” Radzavich said. “A lot of times when people get these services, it’s not like they walk in, get a shot and a bandaid and a lollipop. They’re not feeling great … so having it local is very important.”

Aside from BLAST, the past two year’s fundraising at Middle Park Health’s annual BASH celebration have also gone towards the center.

“We’re chipping away at our goal, but successful events like (BLAST) help make it happen sooner rather than later,” Radzavich said.

This year’s tournament sponsors included Middle Park Health, Calcon Constructors, Central Electric and Centura.

Radzavich added the foundation looks forward to the 2021 BLAST tournament.