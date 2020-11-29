Gov. Jared Polis, first gentleman Marlon Reis test positive for COVID-19
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday night.
Polis and Reis are “asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.”
“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement.
Polis said he will work remotely and “continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.” Polis began quarantining Wednesday after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus has been surging in Colorado and around the country. The state estimated Tuesday that one in 41 people here are contagious, and Polis and other officials have been warning for weeks of a potential catastrophic overload of the state health care system.
