Gov. Polis extends mask order by 30 days

Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask to make a point during a news conference to update reporters on the state’s efforts to stem the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Denver.

Courtesy David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

On Saturday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order extending the state’s mask mandate until Oct. 12.

The original mask mandate expired on Saturday, but Polis extended the mandate in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep cases low.

The mandate requires Coloradans to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when indoors or when outside and six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

“While we have seen indications that our efforts to “flatten the curve” are working, transmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods and current data shows a recent increase in COVID infections,” the executive order reads. “As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to take measures to facilitate reopening the economy while protecting public health by taking steps to incorporate best practices to protect individuals from infection.”