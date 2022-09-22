Gov. Polis visits East Grand Middle School

Gov. Jared Polis with kids from Granby Middle School on Sept. 21.

Lydia Castiello/Courtesy photo

Gov. Jared Polis visited East Grand Middle School in Granby on Wednesday, Sept. 21, giving the students a chance to show off both their talents and place of learning.

“It’s always a privilege to showcase our school,” said principal Jenny Rothbeck. “The students did most of the work.”

The eighth grade band welcomed Polis with a song. Members of the student advisory group The Claw gave him a tour of both their Colorado Outdoor Maker Space and Tech Maker Space. The outdoor space is where they work on ski and snowboard waxing, bike repair, fly tying and similar projects. The tech space includes a green room, videography equipment, flight simulator and more. Polis viewed some of the school’s recent remodel and construction projects, and the students shared some of their other initiatives, said Rothbeck.

Polis also visited Grand Lake on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the town’s Main Street Open For Business grant.