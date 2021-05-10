Granby adult soccer will start league tourney this week
news@skyhinews.com
Reported by Granby Rec., the results and standings from last week’s adult league soccer games are as follows. The teams will play in a single-elimination tournament May 13 and May 20 to determine the league champions.
Results
Sons of Pitches def. Silverthorne
Litzer def. Lions
Miras Club def. Vision Clan
Standings
WLT
1. Litzer500
2. Miras Club3 11
3. Sons Of Pitches221
4. Silverthorne 2 21
5. Lions140
6. Vision Clan0 41
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Granby adult soccer will start league tourney this week
Reported by Granby Rec., the results and standings from last week’s adult league soccer games are as follows. The teams will play in a single-elimination tournament May 13 and May 20 to determine the league…