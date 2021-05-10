 Granby adult soccer will start league tourney this week | SkyHiNews.com
Granby adult soccer will start league tourney this week

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com

Reported by Granby Rec., the results and standings from last week’s adult league soccer games are as follows. The teams will play in a single-elimination tournament May 13 and May 20 to determine the league champions.

Results

Sons of Pitches def. Silverthorne

Litzer def. Lions

Miras Club def. Vision Clan

Standings

WLT

1. Litzer500

2. Miras Club3 11

3. Sons Of Pitches221

4. Silverthorne 2 21

5. Lions140

6. Vision Clan0 41

Community
