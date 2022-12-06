 Granby Adult Volleyball League begins season | SkyHiNews.com
Granby Adult Volleyball League begins season

News News |

  

The Granby Adult Coed Volleyball League started its season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with some hard-hitting competition. Results of the games are:

High Country Hose over Liberty Spikes

Washed Up beat Spike Tysons

Java Lava Café downed Liberty Spikes

Washed Up beat Prather

Java Lava Café over Mad Dawgs

Drowsy Water Ranch downed Prather 

League Standings:

Java Lava Café: ​​​2-0 

Washed Up​​​​: 2-0

High Country Hose​​​: 1-0

Drowsy Water Ranch: ​​​1-0

Spike Tysons​​​​: 0-1

Mad Dawgs:​ ​​​0-1

Prather: ​​​​0-2

Liberty Spikes:​​ ​​0-2

