Granby Adult Volleyball League begins season
The Granby Adult Coed Volleyball League started its season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with some hard-hitting competition. Results of the games are:
High Country Hose over Liberty Spikes
Washed Up beat Spike Tysons
Java Lava Café downed Liberty Spikes
Washed Up beat Prather
Java Lava Café over Mad Dawgs
Drowsy Water Ranch downed Prather
League Standings:
Java Lava Café: 2-0
Washed Up: 2-0
High Country Hose: 1-0
Drowsy Water Ranch: 1-0
Spike Tysons: 0-1
Mad Dawgs: 0-1
Prather: 0-2
Liberty Spikes: 0-2
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.