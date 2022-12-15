 Granby Adult Volleyball Posts Scores From Dec. 6 Games | SkyHiNews.com
Granby Adult Volleyball Posts Scores From Dec. 6 Games

News News |

Sky-Hi News Staff Report

The Granby Adult Coed Volleyball League started its season with some hard-hitting competition.  Results of last week’s games are:

Washed Up beat Drowsy Water Ranch

Java Lava Café over Prather

Drowsy Water Ranch downed Spike Tysons

Washed Up over Mad Dawgs

Spike Tysons downed Liberty Spikes

Mad Dawgs beat High Country Hose

League Standings:

Washed Up: 4-0

Java Lava Café: 3-0

Drowsy Water Ranch: 2-1

High Country Hose: 1-1

Spike Tysons: 1-2

Mad Dawgs: 1-2

Prather: 0-3

Liberty Spikes: 0-3

