Granby Adult Volleyball Posts Scores From Dec. 6 Games
The Granby Adult Coed Volleyball League started its season with some hard-hitting competition. Results of last week’s games are:
Washed Up beat Drowsy Water Ranch
Java Lava Café over Prather
Drowsy Water Ranch downed Spike Tysons
Washed Up over Mad Dawgs
Spike Tysons downed Liberty Spikes
Mad Dawgs beat High Country Hose
League Standings:
Washed Up: 4-0
Java Lava Café: 3-0
Drowsy Water Ranch: 2-1
High Country Hose: 1-1
Spike Tysons: 1-2
Mad Dawgs: 1-2
Prather: 0-3
Liberty Spikes: 0-3
