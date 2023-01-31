 Granby adult volleyball posts scores from January 24 games | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Granby adult volleyball posts scores from January 24 games

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report

The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.

Results of the Jan. 24 games:

Java Lava Café beat Prather

High Country Hose downed Liberty Spikes

Drowsy Water Ranch over Java Lava Café

High Country Hose beat Prather

Drowsy Water Ranch over Washed up

Mad Dawgs forfeit to Spike Tysons

League Standings:

Washed Up: 10-1

Java Lava Café: 9-2

Drowsy Water Ranch: 9-2

Spike Tysons: 4-5

High Country Hose: 4-7

Prather: 4-7

Mad Dawgs: 2-8

Liberty Spikes: 0-10

More Like This, Tap A Topic
sports
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 