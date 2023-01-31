Granby adult volleyball posts scores from January 24 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.
Results of the Jan. 24 games:
Java Lava Café beat Prather
High Country Hose downed Liberty Spikes
Drowsy Water Ranch over Java Lava Café
High Country Hose beat Prather
Drowsy Water Ranch over Washed up
Mad Dawgs forfeit to Spike Tysons
League Standings:
Washed Up: 10-1
Java Lava Café: 9-2
Drowsy Water Ranch: 9-2
Spike Tysons: 4-5
High Country Hose: 4-7
Prather: 4-7
Mad Dawgs: 2-8
Liberty Spikes: 0-10
