Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 10 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition this month.
Results of the Jan. 10 games:
Java Lava Café over Spike Tysons
Drowsy Water Ranch beat Mad Dawgs
Java Lava Café downed Liberty Spikes
Washed Up over Mad Dawgs
Prather beat High Country Hose
Washed up downed Liberty Spikes
League Standings:
Washed Up: 8-0
Java Lava Café: 7-1
Drowsy Water Ranch: 5-2
Spike Tysons: 3-4
Prather: 3-4
High Country Hose: 2-5
Mad Dawgs: 2-6
Liberty Spikes: 0-8
