 Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 10 games | SkyHiNews.com
Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 10 games

Sky-Hi News Staff Report

The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition this month.

Results of the Jan. 10 games:

Java Lava Café over Spike Tysons

Drowsy Water Ranch beat Mad Dawgs

Java Lava Café downed Liberty Spikes

Washed Up over Mad Dawgs

Prather beat High Country Hose

Washed up downed Liberty Spikes

League Standings:

Washed Up: 8-0

Java Lava Café: 7-1

Drowsy Water Ranch: 5-2

Spike Tysons: 3-4

Prather: 3-4

High Country Hose: 2-5

Mad Dawgs: 2-6

Liberty Spikes: 0-8

