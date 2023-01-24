Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 17 games￼
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.
Results of the Jan. 17 games:
Prather beat Mad Dawgs
Drowsy Water Ranch over Spike Tysons
Washed Up downed Prather
Drowsy Water Ranch over High Country Hose
Java Lava Café beat High Country Hose
Washed up downed Liberty Spikes
League Standings:
Washed Up: 10-0
Java Lava Café: 8-1
Drowsy Water Ranch: 7-2
Prather: 4-5
Spike Tysons: 3-5
Mad Dawgs: 2-7
High Country Hose: 2-7
Liberty Spikes: 0-9
