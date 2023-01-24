 Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 17 games￼ | SkyHiNews.com
Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 17 games￼

News |

Sky-Hi News staff report

The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition. 

Results of the Jan. 17 games:

Prather beat Mad Dawgs

Drowsy Water Ranch over Spike Tysons

Washed Up downed Prather

Drowsy Water Ranch over High Country Hose

Java Lava Café beat High Country Hose

Washed up downed Liberty Spikes

League Standings:

Washed Up: 10-0

Java Lava Café: 8-1

Drowsy Water Ranch: 7-2

Prather: 4-5

Spike Tysons: 3-5

Mad Dawgs: 2-7

High Country Hose: 2-7

Liberty Spikes: 0-9

