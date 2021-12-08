Granby adult volleyball standings
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League started its season with some hard-hitting competition on Nov. 30.
Prather Plumbing & Heating forfeited to Acord Asphalt; Drowsy Water Ranch won over Java Lava Café; Prather Plumbing & Heating forfeited to Spike Tysons; and Acord Asphalt downed Java Lava Café.
Acord Asphalt is 2-0, Drowsy Water Ranch and Spike Tysons are 1-0, and Java Lava Café and Prather Plumbing & Heating are 0-2.
