Granby agrees to pay $30,000 to exit Rodeo Apartments deal

Granby will pay $30,000 to get out of a contract with the former developer of the Rodeo Apartments.

The town owns a 30-acre parcel near the Flying Heels Arena that is deed restricted to attainable, affordable or workforce housing. Unicome had proposed turning the lot that sits off US Highway 40 into apartments, and the town had agreed to sell the land, but Unicome never closed on the deal.

Granby’s trustees directed staff to begin withdrawing from agreements with developer Unicome on Rodeo Lots 1 and 2 about a year ago. Unicome never entered the contract to buy Lot 2 and the town withdrew that offer.

However, the developer and town did enter into a purchase contract for Lot 1 in 2019. In that contract, the town agreed to reimburse Unicome for certain expenses not to exceed $30,000 if the contract were to terminate under certain circumstances.

In return, Unicome would provide the town all documents and materials related to the lot, such as the lot survey, engineering designs and building plans. The agreement said that Unicome has provided the town with a spreadsheet indicating the developer has spent at least $159,451 toward developing the project.

“It appears that this is fair termination of the parties’ relationship that seems consistent with the previous contract,” Trustee Kristie DeLay said after an executive session on the topic Tuesday.

Unicome had not yet agreed to the proposal as of Tuesday night.

While Granby has been withdrawing from its agreements with Unicome, town officials have pushed forward with a renewed effort to develop the former Rodeo Apartments lot. The project, now known as the US Highway 40 Workforce Housing Project, envisions a neighborhood with a variety of housing options to serve the local workforce.

Hoping to entice another developer to take over the project, the town has invested in infrastructure and design work, along with purchasing a property to connect the parcel directly to the highway.

In other business:

• The board approved putting out a request for proposals on updating design standards in downtown Granby. The project is estimated to cost $50,000 and would be budgeted for 2022.

• Trustees unanimously agreed to dissolve Granby West Metropolitan Districts No. 1-6 following a notice from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The town is the only holder of Granby West Districts 1-6, which haven’t been active since 2015.

The metro districts were created for development of the former Shorefox property, a project that failed and ended up being purchased by the town. A part of that property was sold to Sun Communities, and all of Sun’s property became Granby West Metro District 7. Town staff advised the board there was no apparent downside to letting the other districts dissolve and trustees agreed.

• The board agreed to a second extension of the deadlines for completion of certain improvements by the Granby Station developer. The town vacated a 10-foot-wide area of Fourth Street, south of Agate Avenue between the Granby Station development and Midtown Café. That strip became Granby Station’s, and in exchange, the developer agreed to complete certain improvements on the spot.

Due to unrelated items slowing the project, the developer has not completed the improvements, including adding more parking spaces, some of which are supposed to be Americans with Disability Act compliant. The board agreed to extend the deadline to July 31 to complete the parking improvements.

• As the Grand Elk General Improvement District, trustees agreed to extend a real estate purchase contract with High Country Development for certain lots. Town staff recently discovered the open space around the lots is still owned by the former developer because of an oversight in the foreclosure process. To give the town time to clean up this issue, the purchase contract deadline was extended to Feb. 28.