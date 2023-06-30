Granby Airport to host pancake breakfast and fly-in to support local youth
Help support Grand County youth pursuing aviation careers, watch private planes fly and get a hearty pancake breakfast at the same. The annual fly-in, sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1267 of Grand County, will be held at the Granby Airport on July 1.
Starting at 7:00 a.m., attendees can enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice on the tarmac, then check out the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum, where the Grand County Historical Association will host a book table.
Pilots from around the state will also fly into the airport and park on the tarmac for children and adults to enjoy viewing – or even take a seat behind the controls. All proceeds from the event will help youth attend the EAA’s Air Academy summer camps, and provide scholarships to local graduates pursuing a career in aviation.
Chapter 1267 is Grand County’s connection to the EAA, which offers flying lessons, training camps and other opportunities nationwide. During the 2022 EAA’s Pancake Breakfast and Fly-in, Chapter 1267 was able to send many local students to aviation summer camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Oshkosh, home of the association’s air academy, and is a hub for aspiring aviators across the U.S.
