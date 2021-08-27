Granby announces artists for Art in the Park

Granby’s first ever Art in the Park will be a mural painting competition where artists will paint giant fish panels, which will be installed along this “long wall” along Agate Avenue out front of Granby Dental. Organizers have announced the artists participating in the event, which takes place Sept. 4 in Polhamus Park.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Artists have been selected for Granby’s first annual Art in the Park festival at Polhamus Park on Sept. 4.

Artists will paint giant fish panels as part of the event’s mural competition, where festival goers will vote for their favorites and prizes will be awarded to the top three places. After completion, the panels will be installed on the “long wall” along Agate Avenue in downtown Granby.

“We are proud to highlight the talent of our local artists,” said Autumn Bishop, Chairperson of the Granby Public Art Committee. “We hope the community will come out to watch them paint while listening to an amazing collection of local Grand County and Colorado musicians.”

The Granby PAC plans to auction off the artwork after a year and replace it with new art annually from the event. The idea for the annual mural competition came as a needed solution to replace the deteriorating mural currently in place.

“For the first year, we chose a fish theme to celebrate our local streams, rivers and lakes,” Bishop said. “We’ve cut out 8-foot-long fish panels and are excited to see each artist’s unique interpretation.”

Artists participating include: Trisha Bellefuille, Katharine Burton, Mikey Cross, Lucas Derkatch, Kendal Flynn, Nico Iona, Jessica Marie Johnson, Andrew Midthun, Casey Paugh, and Katy L. Wood.

In addition to the mural competition, the festival will feature art activities hosted by community organizations from noon to 3 p.m., live music from 1-9 p.m., as well as food and beer.