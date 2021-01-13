Granby appoints interim police chief

Granby's town clerk swears in Stg. Jonathan Stark as interim chief for the Granby Police Department on Tuesday.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Granby trustees appointed Stg. Jonathan Stark the town’s interim police chief on Tuesday.

Following Chief Jim Kraker’s departure, Stark was sworn in to handle the transition. Stark has been with the police department for more than five years.

The interim chief emphasized his confidence in the department’s ability to continue normal operations. Granby police have worked under a decentralized command the last few years, meaning Stark and the other two sergeants have already been involved extensively with the responsibilities of the department.

The board did not outline immediate plans for hiring a permanent chief. The trustees and town manager said they were certain the police department would continue to function normally for the time being.

Stark added that his only concern is that the department is now down an officer and would need to fill that role as soon as possible.

In other business:

• In an hour long executive session with the town attorney, the board discussed the sale of property and negotiations related to the Rodeo Apartment development. In October, Granby began withdrawing from agreements related to the attainable housing project after developer Mark Unicume of Unicume Colorado failed to close on the properties.

Unicume was given 60 days to close. With the deadline passed, the town attorney explained that the town received a letter late Friday that would need to be discussed in Tuesday’s executive session. Further details were not made public.

Also in the executive session, the board continued a discussion on bonds related to certain subdivisions in Granby Ranch.

The board instructed the town attorney and manager to continue negotiations on both matters following the private session. The board declined to share further details about its discussions on either topic, saying that it would spoil the town’s negotiation power.

• The board delayed moving forward with an update of the town’s comprehensive plan after not receiving the expected funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Regional Manger Greg Winkler explained that the town did not receive the requested $100,000 after DOLA saw a huge decrease in revenues that would typically fund their grants across the state.

DOLA will soon be offering another grant cycle, during which Winkler said he believes the town would be in a good position to receive one. The contractor for the comprehensive plan was also flexible with waiting to start the project until the possible funds are received, which would be mid-summer. The board directed staff to apply for the next round of grants and move forward from there.

• The Granby Station development requested that certain aboveground Mountain Parks Electric lines be rerouted. To do so, the board approved an easement at the rear of the town-owned portion of the parking lot adjacent to Brickhouse 40 that would allow the lines to be moved below ground. The rerouting and new electric pole associated with the work will not cost the town.

• Trustees approved an amendment to the water service agreement with Sun River Run Ranch, bringing the water rates more in line with the typical amounts. The agreement is also meant to encourage Sun to request initial acceptance of the water plant within the next six weeks.