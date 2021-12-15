Granby appoints new trustee

The Granby board has named David Sardinta to fill the town’s vacant trustee position.

Sardinta was sworn in Tuesday night after the board heard from him and two other candidates, Nicole Schafer and Jeffrey Sneddon. Sardinta received four votes from board members, Schafer received two and Sneddon received none.

Sardinta replaces Natascha O’Flaherty, who stepped down from the board in November. He will finish out her seat’s term through November 2022.

Sardinta, a Granby Ranch resident and Mountain Parks Electric employee, told the board his goal as trustee would be on managing responsible growth in the town. The town board appointed Sardinta in 2020 to the Recreation, Open Space and Housing Foundation, where he was elected president and helped shepherd the dissolution of the troubled foundation.

Sardinta also served 20 years in the Marine Corps and brings 40 years of logistic and planning experience through work in aeronautical science.

In November 2022, Granby will have three seats up for election including Sardinta’s. Trustees encouraged the other two candidates to run then.

In other business:

• The town board held a workshop on parking requirements for commercial businesses downtown. One part of the town code states that no commercial parking has to be provided, while other parts of the town code require what staff found to be an excessive amount of parking.

Trustees heard from the Community Matters Institute about balancing density with the need for parking. No decisions were made and the board will hold another workshop on parking before anything moves forward.

• Trustees unanimously approved a contract extension with Colorado Headwaters Land Trust through the end of 2022. The land trust is trying to secure funding for at least 35% of the value of the 780 acre former ShoreFox property, which the town hopes to turn into a trail and open space area.

• The board approved a supplemental appropriation to the south service area sewer enterprise fund, as Granby Sanitation District fees went up due to additional building on lots in the area. The town was able to redistribute unused funds from other parts of the budget to make up the difference.

• The trustees set a public hearing on Jan. 25 for the adoption of the model traffic code.

• Town Manager Ted Cherry was appointed as the town’s representative to the Granby Ranch Metropolitan Districts 2-8 and Headwaters Metropolitan District boards.

• Following a 45 minute executive session on the Granby Ranch omnibus agreement, the town board gave staff direction to move forward with normal operating procedures related to subdivision improvement agreements in the development.

• As the Grand Elk General Improvement District, the board approved a supplemental appropriation to the GID’s operations fund to cover taxes on the Buckhorn lots. The board also accepted a quitclaim deed from the defunct developer of Grand Elk after it was discovered that some access areas and open space remained in the developer’s name.