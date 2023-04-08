Granby approves more money than expected for new recreation department bus

Snow and lights decorate a pine tree outside Granby's Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Granby’s 2023 budget included $72,500 from the fleet enterprise fund for the purchase of a new recreation department bus. Recreation director Julie Martin told the town board at its March 28 meeting that the prices for buses has increased to at least $113,000 since the budget was created.

Martin proposed that the board approve her department using $22,000 of the budgeted money to purchase a used van from Home James as a temporary fix, something she said the department has done before.

“(Vans) are not my favorite choice, just because I don’t feel that they’re as safe for the kids as the buses are,” Martin said. “The buses have the steal around them. But this would be something we wouldn’t take out of the county, unless absolutely necessary.”

Buying a van would fulfil the needs of the recreation department over the summer, when it runs day camps and field trips for kids on top of other offerings. Martin said she hoped the town would budget more money for a bus next year, and also that the cost of buying one would come down.

The board, Martin and public commenters discussed the possibility of buying the van or spending $113,000 on a bus. Trustees eventually decided to approve up to $115,000 for the purchase of a van or bus, so the department can buy a bus if one is available or buy the van if not.