Granby author named to state Hall of Fame
Granby author and manager of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum Penny Rafferty Hamilton has been named one of this year’s inductees to the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame.
Hamilton is one of a dozen living authors from the state named to the Hall of Fame, as well as four legacy authors. She is honored for her three decades writing books and articles, including her recent works “America’s Amazing Airports,” “Inspiring Words for Sky and Space Women” and “101 Trailblazing Women of Air and Space.”
Findings from research Hamilton conducted on teaching women to fly has been published in the “Proceedings of the Human Resource Development International” and “Absent Aviators: Gender Issues in Aviation.”
In addition to being an author, Hamilton teaches about women in aviation at local schools, mentors women wanting to enter the STEM fields and runs Granby’s aviation museum. She has earned numerous journalism, education, business, and aviation awards.
Hamilton is also featured in Colorado’s Aviation and Women’s Hall of Fames.
The Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame named “Arcadia Images of America Around Granby” and “Absent Aviators: Gender Issues in Aviation” Hamilton’s books of note.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.