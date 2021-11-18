Granby board accepting applications to fill vacant seat

The Granby board decided Wednesday that town trustees will appoint someone to fill a recently vacated board seat.

Natascha O’Flaherty stepped down as trustee last week with 11 months remaining in her term. Trustees have 60 days to fill the position and can do so through appointment or a special election.

Citing the expense and work that a special election would require, the board unanimously agreed an appointment would be a better use of town resources.

In previous appointments, the board often chose the person who ran in the most recent election and received the next highest number of votes. Cathy Tindle was the only other candidate to run for trustee in the most recent election.

While Tindle has previous experience on the board, she now works for the town. The board agreed that this would create too many conflicts for her to serve effectively as a trustee.

Instead, it was decided to advertise the seat opening and accept applications from other interested parties. Trustees plan to appoint the new member at their Dec. 14 meeting.

Interested applicants must be a registered voter in Granby, who have lived in Granby town limits for at least a year and be 18 or older. Their term would run through November 2023. Contact the town clerk for more information.