Granby board approves new police department license plate cameras

Granby Board of Trustees approved the lease of six license plate reader cameras at its meeting on March 14, 2023.

The Granby Board of Trustees approved the lease of new Flock Safety license plate reader cameras for the Granby Police Department at its March 14 meeting. The board also approved the police to accept a Justice Assistance Grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice to pay for the cameras.

Granby Chief of Police David Shaffer and Flock Safety representative Hector Soliman-Valdez presented to the Granby Board about the cameras. Shaffer explained how license plate cameras work differently than regular security cameras.

“They have what’s called an automatic license plate reader built into the camera,” Shaffer said. “The camera functions in a way that it only provides you a small snapshot of the rear of the vehicle, with some certain vehicle identifiers and a license plate.”

Shaffer said the cameras would act as a “force multiplier” for the department, increasing traffic safety and helping to investigate crimes.

Soliman-Valdez explained how Flock provides license plate cameras for a lower cost than competitors by installing and maintaining the cameras as a subscription service for $2,500 per year per camera.

The cameras only register license plates and delete their data after 30 days, Soliman-Valdez said. The system alerts police when it spots a stolen vehicle, and police can search through its data when looking for a suspect. Flock also has a transparency portal so community members can see how police use the system.

The grant will provide $17,100 to cover the six cameras the Police Department will purchase. Schaffer said the department will assess the effectiveness of the cameras after a year and potentially ask for the town to fund them in future years.

A public commenter expressed concerns about the cameras being too intrusive in their data collection, and trustees discussed whether the “Big Brother feel” of the cameras would cause concern. Mayor Joshua Hardy said he understands the “Big Brother” aspect, but thinks that the cameras will be helpful in a growing Granby’s community.

“I think this would have been a great tool to have when we have the catalytic converters — the vehicles coming through here at night and cutting catalytic converters off,” Hardy said. “Unfortunately, I think our crime is gonna go up with our growth, and I think this would be a good tool for our P.D. to have.”

The board unanimously approved accepting the grant and leasing the cameras.

