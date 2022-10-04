Granby Board discusses complaints about alley traffic
The Granby Board of Trustees worked through a packed agenda at their second September meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 27, discussing plat approvals, water agreements, construction contracts and more. An item addressing resident concerns about an alley drew significant discussion from the board.
The alley north of East Agate Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, which is an especially narrow section of East Jasper Court, has drawn complaints from residents. The board has heard complaints about traffic from people living along the alley, especially since the demolition of buildings between Agate and Jasper in late August, .
Town Manager Ted Cherry read potential solutions that the Granby Police and town staff had thought of, including putting up no parking signs, making the street a one-way road and adding temporary speed bumps during non-winter months.
The one-way road would run west to east, from Pearl Dragon towards the 7-Eleven. Granby Police Chief David Shaffer said most of the problematic traffic on the alley comes from people leaving the 7-Eleven. Shaffer said speed bumps and the one-way designation would both help to slow drivers down.
One public commenter who lives along the alley voiced his support for the proposed measures. He said Jasper Court residents would prefer the one-way traffic to go west to east like the proposal plans because they can more easily turn onto Agate Avenue from Fifth Street and Fourth Street.
Mayor Pro-Tem Deborah Shaw said the alley used to be a one-way road and voiced her support for reinstating that status and implementing the other measures. Trustees talked about potentially staggering the introduction of the changes to get an idea of what works best and reassessing the changes next year. They approved up to $3,000 to address the concerns.
Other business:
- Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke gave an update about budget and election preparations to the board. Linke said the county’s next budget will show a deficit for the first time in around 10 years as it dipped into its reserves to fund a few expensive projects.
- Trustees approved a proposal from engineering service SGM for up to $160,000 to cover preliminary engineering activities related to the design of major improvements to the North Service Area water treatment plant.
- Brad Ray, the new East Grand School District superintendent, officially introduced himself to the board. He spoke about Middle Park High School’s new Career Technical Education building that recently broke ground and the new Granby Elementary School building that will break ground this school year.
- The board approved the final minor subdivision plat of Alpine Acres, which is land off U.S. Highway 40 near Alpine Lumber owned by GRCO, LLC, the owners of Granby Ranch. The plat divides the 35.214-acre parcel into two lots, one that is 8.05 acres and the other 27.16 acres. The splitting of the parcel will allow GRCO to convey vacant land to Alpine Lumber. The company plans no development on the land at this time.
- Town staff continued an agenda item about the Granby Market Square final plat to the Oct. 11 board meeting.
- Trustees approved a fourth amendment for the Granby Station development, extending the deadline for the developer to make improvements to the town’s right-of-way from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30. Town Manager Ted Cherry said the developer is waiting on materials. The deadline, originally set for February 2021, has now been extended four times.
- Trustees approved a motion to extend the timeline for initial acceptance for the River Run Ranch/Smith Creek Crossing water system. Cherry said town staff and engineers identified issues with the company’s acceptance application and both parties need time to go through paperwork and do more in-person evaluations of the water system.
- Trustees approved a water supply contract with the Colorado River Water Conservation District for the district to supply 15 acre feet annually for 40 years to the town for use in the West Service Area, specifically for land owned by Sun River Run Ranch, LLC.
- Destination Granby Executive Director Lauren Huber requested money for a holiday decor budget to pay for a new tree, replacement lights and fall decorations. The board approved up to $13,275.32, plus shipping.
- The board approved the accounts payable for Sept. 27 and the minutes for their Sept. 13 meeting.
