Granby Board discusses complaints about alley traffic

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall. The trustees meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Granby Board of Trustees worked through a packed agenda at their second September meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 27, discussing plat approvals, water agreements, construction contracts and more. An item addressing resident concerns about an alley drew significant discussion from the board.

The alley north of East Agate Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, which is an especially narrow section of East Jasper Court, has drawn complaints from residents. The board has heard complaints about traffic from people living along the alley, especially since the demolition of buildings between Agate and Jasper in late August, .

Town Manager Ted Cherry read potential solutions that the Granby Police and town staff had thought of, including putting up no parking signs, making the street a one-way road and adding temporary speed bumps during non-winter months.

The one-way road would run west to east, from Pearl Dragon towards the 7-Eleven. Granby Police Chief David Shaffer said most of the problematic traffic on the alley comes from people leaving the 7-Eleven. Shaffer said speed bumps and the one-way designation would both help to slow drivers down.

One public commenter who lives along the alley voiced his support for the proposed measures. He said Jasper Court residents would prefer the one-way traffic to go west to east like the proposal plans because they can more easily turn onto Agate Avenue from Fifth Street and Fourth Street.

Mayor Pro-Tem Deborah Shaw said the alley used to be a one-way road and voiced her support for reinstating that status and implementing the other measures. Trustees talked about potentially staggering the introduction of the changes to get an idea of what works best and reassessing the changes next year. They approved up to $3,000 to address the concerns.

Other business: