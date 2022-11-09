UPDATED: Frontrunners emerge while votes continue to be counted in Granby board race

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the race, with votes called at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After the last vote totals update of the election, the Granby Board of Trustee race remained too close to call, and less than 70 votes separate first and fifth place.

Four of the nine candidates will win seats as trustees. The current leaders are Mike Mahoney with 361 votes, Sharon Silva with 364 votes, Deborah Shaw with 344 votes and Jeffrey Sneddon with 326 votes. Seth Stern trails in fifth with 299 votes, while Stefan Haberer, Jason Wilson, Nancy Healy and Daniela Gosselova all have fewer than 260 votes.

Should this order hold, Mahoney and Silva would join incumbents Shaw and Sneddon on the board, though results could change after the remaining votes are recorded.

Mike Mahoney

Mike Mahoney/Courtesy photo

Mahoney has lived and worked in Grand County for 44 years.

“As a long-time local,” he said, “I am familiar with the challenges Granby currently faces; including: housing, water and sanitation, downtown enhancement, parking and traffic flow.”

Mahoney’s top priorities as trustee will be housing, balancing growth with resources and infrastructure, and roads, he said.

Over text this morning, Mahoney said he thanks those who support him as he enters into his new endeavor as a trustee and that he is excited to work for the citizens of Granby.

“I would like to see Granby keep its friendly, small-town atmosphere for our future generations while supporting sensible growth. I will listen, learn and ask questions in order to make informed decisions for our community,” he wrote.

Sharon Silva

Sharon Silva/Courtesy photo

Silva worked in telecommunications and managed a software development organization before retiring and moving to Granby full-time in 2014.

She said she plans to focus on “proactive growth focusing on housing issues, the effects on traffic safety and impacts to our local businesses.”

She wants developers to practice a “more mindful approach to development.”

After her win was announced, Silva said, “When I become a trustee, I want to hear from the community on a regular basis and know their concerns. I will remain open minded and listen to the community. Growth is coming to Granby! I want to ensure the community is proactive and makes meaningful changes to the community.”

Deborah Shaw

Sky-Hi News file photo

A retired chiropractor/acupuncturist, Shaw has lived in Grand County for 41 years.

When asked what qualified her for the trustee position, she said “education, knowledge (I’ve been on the board for 20 years),” and her love for Granby.

Upon winning, Shaw added that she’s “a little surprised but glad to be serving again.” As far as her plans for the future go, she said, “Affordable housing is the priority and making sure growth is done in a good manner that protects the town.”



Jeffrey Sneddon

Jeffery Sneddon/Courtesy photo

Sneddon is a retired federal contracting officer who has lived in Grand County since 2015.

He said his “dedication, commitment and work ethic,” along with his work experience as a supervisory contract specialist with the federal government, “instilled (in him) an understanding for the seriousness of actions which affect the use of taxpayer dollars.”

“We as trustees are stewards of those dollars,” he added.

He plans to prioritize economic development, which he calls beneficial to the growth and well-being of Granby.