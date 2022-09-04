Granby Board of Trustees amends municipal code

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall. The trustees meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The Granby Board of Trustees made changes to the town municipal code in three areas at their Aug. 23 meeting. The board also met as the liquor licensing authority and the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board before their regular meeting.

The code changes added prohibitions against discharging waste or hazardous materials and people under 21 possessing or consuming alcohol and clarified building permit requirements. The Granby police chief and code enforcement officer suggested the revisions.

Town Attorney Nathan Krob said the first change provides more specific environmental protections than the code previously included. Any discharge or deposit of waste or hazardous materials on or into the ground, water or air will violate the code and could lead to monetary penalties and a cease and desist from the town.

Krob said the alcohol ordinance already exists in Colorado state law, but putting it in the town code makes it a municipal violation. The change allows the town’s municipal judge to subject offenders with fines, alcohol education classes and community service.

The last update separated part of the code into two sections — one to state that not having a building permit is a violation of town code and another to define the penalties for building without a permit.

“There was kind of a disconnect,” Krob said. “There was one section that provided that not having a permit was a violation and also provid(ed) the penalty for that. This just separates the two to make it clear that not having a permanent is a violation in and of itself.”

