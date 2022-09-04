Granby Board of Trustees amends municipal code
The Granby Board of Trustees made changes to the town municipal code in three areas at their Aug. 23 meeting. The board also met as the liquor licensing authority and the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board before their regular meeting.
The code changes added prohibitions against discharging waste or hazardous materials and people under 21 possessing or consuming alcohol and clarified building permit requirements. The Granby police chief and code enforcement officer suggested the revisions.
Town Attorney Nathan Krob said the first change provides more specific environmental protections than the code previously included. Any discharge or deposit of waste or hazardous materials on or into the ground, water or air will violate the code and could lead to monetary penalties and a cease and desist from the town.
Krob said the alcohol ordinance already exists in Colorado state law, but putting it in the town code makes it a municipal violation. The change allows the town’s municipal judge to subject offenders with fines, alcohol education classes and community service.
The last update separated part of the code into two sections — one to state that not having a building permit is a violation of town code and another to define the penalties for building without a permit.
“There was kind of a disconnect,” Krob said. “There was one section that provided that not having a permit was a violation and also provid(ed) the penalty for that. This just separates the two to make it clear that not having a permanent is a violation in and of itself.”
Other business:
- The board, acting as the town liquor licensing authority, approved a resolution that will allow the authority to access the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s databases to run background checks for liquor license applications. The authority has previously accessed the database through the Granby Police, but the bureau asked the town to change its process.
- The trustees, acting as the Grand Elk General Improvement Board, approved a request from developers in the neighborhood to allow them to stage construction equipment on lots owned by the improvement district.
- Granby local Danielle Grosslova told the board she was denied records of a public arts committee meeting and said she believed that violated the Colorado Sunshine Law.
- Shaffer swore in Andrew Sidener as a sergeant of the Granby Police Department. Sidener has been with the department since 2017 and was previously a patrol officer.
- The board discussed ways they could potentially further regulate short term rentals, including limiting how many nights per month owners can rent them and limiting their locations through zoning.
- Trustees approved $450,000 for Granby Water to build a steel storage and workshop building in the South Service Area.
- The board authorized the mayor to submit an application to the Colorado River Water Conservation District to lease 15 acre-feet of Wolford Reservoir for Sun River Run Ranch RV, LLC, or Sun Communities.
- Trustees approved the accounts payable for Aug. 23 and the minutes for July 26 and Aug. 9.
- Trustee Jeffrey Sneddon summarized the last economic development meeting during the committee’s update.
- Trustee Rebecca Quesada said the housing committee is working on deed restrictions and gave statistics for the current home market in Granby during that committee update.
- In the public safety update, Trustee Chris Michalowski mentioned Morris the Ace Hardware cat and the return of children to school zones as they go back to school.
- In the recreation update, Trustee Nick Raible said 103 kids have signed up for the town’s recreational soccer program.
