Granby Board of Trustees approves Terra Firma Custom Homes permit, adjusts parking code

In a quick hour and a half long meeting Tuesday night , the Granby Board of Trustees extended a conditional use permit for Terra Firma Custom Homes and approved changes to the town parking code, among other things.

Town Manager Ted Cherry presented a resolution to the board for the conditional use permit. The company received a permit for five years in 2017 to manufacture, fabricate and process materials into products for their home-building business.

“I don’t think we’ve had any complaints about them over the last five years,” Cherry said. “It seems like a fairly straightforward renewal.”

Before approving the extension, trustees asked Terra Firma’s President Brad Smith about the property. Town Attorney Nathan Krob pointed out that the previous permit limited use of the property to a storage facility until the company built restrooms connected to sewer and water. Smith said Terra Firma built a building on the property with space for bathrooms and has applied to include the property in the town sewer district but has not received approval.

“We’re not constructing products there and things like that,” Smith said. “It’s a builder’s yard at this point.”

Smith also answered a question about where Terra Firma gets water for trees they plant in customers’ yards, saying the company buys water from C Lazy U Ranch . The tree watering question came from the only community member response to the public notice for this hearing.

Parking

Cherry presented a resolution to the board that made adjustments to the town’s parking regulations in the central business district previously discussed by the board. It made a distinction between parking in the district and elsewhere in the town.

“I do believe that this would clean up some of our parking issues that we have seen or will see within the town,” Cherry said. “In my opinion, it doesn’t make things totally onerous on developers.”

Central business district parking requirements will be based on square footage being used in a building. The limits are lower than some surrounding communities and give developments options to fulfill their requirements, including having up to half of their parking spaces off-site or paying an $8,600 per space fine instead of providing parking for up to 100% of their requirement.

The resolution also described a street parking credit process and allows developments to use tuck under parking off alleys.

