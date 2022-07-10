Granby Board of Trustees dedicates part of American Recovery Act funds

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall. The trustees meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

In an hour-and-a-half-long meeting June 28, the Granby Board of Trustees discussed ways to use $537,637.13 the town will receive from the American Recovery Act . Town Manager Ted Cherry presented a recommendation to the trustees to spend the money on four projects.

All four projects deal with infrastructure, because that is one of the limited areas Granby can spend these funds, Cherry said. The town already designated $47,882 to a project to fix sewer issues along U..S. Highway 40 that will help prepare the area for Granby’s workforce housing project .

The other three projects would benefit the North Service Area for water supply and infrastructure. One proposal would put $150,000 towards engineering costs for the area’s water plant rehab or replacement, which could cost up to $1.7 million, Cherry said.

Another project would use $100,000 to buy a bulk water station for the Granby Public Works Shop , and the last one would use $120,000 to buy 175 new water meters for homes in the North Service Area. The rest of the money — $119,815.13 — would go to the sewer line replacement.

Town Attorney Nathan Krob told the board that the North Service Area, as an enterprise fund, cannot receive more than 10% of its funding from grants. He suggested spreading out disbursements from the recovery act funds to avoid negating the service area’s status. Cherry suggested prioritizing one of the area projects.

“I think the biggest thing at this point in time certainly would be to get the meters ordered,” Cherry said. “It sounds like they are maybe nine months out.”

After further discussion, the board approved the purchase of the meters, but specified that the cost cannot exceed $120,000 or whatever would constitute 10% of the NSA’s funding to protect its enterprise status.

Other business: