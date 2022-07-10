Granby Board of Trustees dedicates part of American Recovery Act funds
In an hour-and-a-half-long meeting June 28, the Granby Board of Trustees discussed ways to use $537,637.13 the town will receive from the American Recovery Act. Town Manager Ted Cherry presented a recommendation to the trustees to spend the money on four projects.
All four projects deal with infrastructure, because that is one of the limited areas Granby can spend these funds, Cherry said. The town already designated $47,882 to a project to fix sewer issues along U..S. Highway 40 that will help prepare the area for Granby’s workforce housing project.
The other three projects would benefit the North Service Area for water supply and infrastructure. One proposal would put $150,000 towards engineering costs for the area’s water plant rehab or replacement, which could cost up to $1.7 million, Cherry said.
Another project would use $100,000 to buy a bulk water station for the Granby Public Works Shop, and the last one would use $120,000 to buy 175 new water meters for homes in the North Service Area. The rest of the money — $119,815.13 — would go to the sewer line replacement.
Town Attorney Nathan Krob told the board that the North Service Area, as an enterprise fund, cannot receive more than 10% of its funding from grants. He suggested spreading out disbursements from the recovery act funds to avoid negating the service area’s status. Cherry suggested prioritizing one of the area projects.
“I think the biggest thing at this point in time certainly would be to get the meters ordered,” Cherry said. “It sounds like they are maybe nine months out.”
After further discussion, the board approved the purchase of the meters, but specified that the cost cannot exceed $120,000 or whatever would constitute 10% of the NSA’s funding to protect its enterprise status.
Other business:
- In a workshop, Catherine Romano and Steve Schmenk from Conference Technologies, Inc. presented options for new audio-visual equipment for the town’s boardroom.
- Officer Johnathan Stark introduced the police department’s new cadet, Isaac Baugher, during public comments.
- A public commenter spoke about her concerns regarding water use in town parks, littering on streets and general appearance of the town leading up to the Fourth of July. She said she thinks the Public Works Department needs more staff.
- The board continued a public hearing for final subdivision plat and final plan for the re-subdivision of Tract A in Granby Ranch to July 12.
- Every trustee except Nicole Schafer voted to approve using $473,000 from the capital fund to repave roads in Grand Meadows.
- The board approved the accounts payable for June 28 and minutes from June 14.
- Trustee Jeffrey Sneddon talked about Destination Granby increasing its marketing campaign and getting accredited by Main Street America in his economic development update.
- In the housing committee update, Schafer talked about hearing new ideas from the Colorado Municipal League, especially from the Breckenridge Housing Authority.
- The board discussed catalytic converter theft during the public safety update, and Krob later said he is preparing a legislative update on the topic.
- Trustee Chris Michalowski gave a public works update about the Winter Park Transit Center groundbreaking.
- Cherry said the town received no bid for repairing Thompson Road and said he has received 20 applications for the assistant town manager position in his update.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User