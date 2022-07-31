Granby Board of Trustees discusses Thompson Road repair plan

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall. The trustees meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Granby’s Board of Trustees met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board on Tuesday night before their regular board meeting. As the general improvement district board, they discussed ideas to finance the repair of the stretch of Thompson Road from Highway 40 to the Grand Elk neighborhood.

Town Manager Ted Cherry presented his memo about Thompson Road to the board, saying that town staff would like direction on if the improvement district board would be willing to cover the cost of the repairs.

Town Attorney Nathan Krob wrote in a memo that legal responsibility for repairs would likely fall on the Grand Elk Owners Association or Dillon Cos., the company that owns the shopping center on Thompson Road. The agenda packet included a 2016 letter from owners association lawyers claiming no responsibility for the road, a position reiterated by David Hall, the Grand Elk Owners Association president, during public comment.

“The town’s attorney has opinions on (issues) that we have very, very different opinions on,” Hall said. “One of the things our attorney said to me over the weekend is, this (memo) is written like an invitation. Come on and sue us. We don’t want to do that. We don’t want to sue the town.”

Cherry wrote in his memo that previous Grand Elk Owner Association leadership approved of the idea that the improvement district and town split any costs Dillon Cos. would not cover. While Cherry has spoken with Don Forrest from Dillon Cos. and shopping center property manager Aileen Phillips about covering some of the cost, he emphasized that their participation is not guaranteed.

Multiple community members spoke during the public comment time for the Thompson Road issue, including Hall. He supported pressuring Dillon Cos. to contribute to the repairs and said the owners association, which pays to plow Thompson Road in the winter, received no financial assistance for plowing from Dillon Cos. until they sent a letter threatening to not clear the road at all.

“This is property that we don’t own,” Hall said. “We didn’t wreck it. The trucks wrecked it, that are delivering there for City Market. Dillon Cos. owns this, it’s their responsibility, and it shouldn’t be taken out of the pockets of the people of Grand Elk.”

After further board discussion, the trustees directed staff to put a discussion about Thompson Road on a future agenda, hoping that more meetings between parties and legal analysis in the meantime will help lead to a solution.

Reclamation Ride dispute

The board approved a resolution accepting a settlement and general mutual release for a dispute the town had with Reclamation Ridge. The town revoked a gravel pit permit from the company Jan. 25 after owner Ken Evans failed to sign an amendment to the permit. That came after complaints of an illegal dump site on Reclamation Ridge property.

