Granby Board of Trustees holds first June meeting

Wind blows through the aspen trees outside of Granby Town Hall.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Granby Board of Trustees held its first meeting of the month June 14 at the town hall . The Liquor Licensing Authority Board met at 5:30 p.m. to consider one licensing request, then the Board of Trustees meeting began at 6 p.m. The board held workshops about building services and updated parking regulations in between.

The meeting included an update from the Moffat Road Railroad Museum , a funding request, an update on a new Destination Granby marketing campaign, a discussion about information technology services, a construction deadline extension request, approval of accounts payable and previous minutes, committee and staff updates and an executive session item.

In the Liquor Licensing Authority Board meeting, Willis Investments X, LLC requested a renewal of the liquor license for the 7-Eleven they own at 511 E. Agate Ave. The Granby Police Chief found that other establishments owned by Willis Investments had a record of selling alcohol to minors. The chief recommended that the board approve the renewal on the condition that employees who sell alcohol at the 7-Eleven go through Training for Intervention Procedures or a similar program, and the board approved the license on those terms.

Town Manager Ted Cherry and Schelly Olson, executive director of the Grand County Wildlife Council , brought a request for $5,000 before the board. The board gave the Wildfire Council $5,000 previously to help fund Olson’s position, and this request was to help fund a fire mitigation specialist position. The Wildfire Council requested the same amount from the other towns in Grand County. The board unanimously approved the request.

Dave Naples, director of the Moffat Road Railroad Museum, gave the board an update on the museum, which received a $1.5 million donation in 2020.

Griffin Gale from Maly Marketing presented mock-ups of Destination Granby advertisements to the board. The campaign centers around the word “independent,” used to describe the independent businesses, ski resort and spirit in Granby.

Cherry informed the board about SMSB Network Solutions wanting to cancel its contract with the town. He said the town staff will look for new IT providers and bring options to the board in August. He added that SMSB is leaving on good terms and decided to cancel the contract because its owner moved from Granby to the Front Range.

The board unanimously approved a request to further extend a deadline for construction related to an agreement between the town and the Granby Station developer. The town vacated part of 4th Street to the developer in exchange for improvements that would create additional parking. The deadline had been extended to July 31, and the developer expects to finish work on time but asked for an extension to Sept. 30 to be safe.

The minutes from May 24 and accounts payable for June 14 received unanimous adoption and approval, respectively.

The Rainbow Family’s decision to not have their Gathering in Grand County came up during the public safety update, and several trustees expressed their approval of the decision.