Granby cancels special meeting on mask requirement
Following Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate, the Granby Board of Trustees has canceled a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
The town board had been planning to discuss a possible order requiring masks in public places, similar to the ones passed by Winter Park, Fraser and Grand Lake prior to the statewide mask mandate. Following the governor’s order, which took effect midnight Friday, the trustees chose to cancel the meeting.
The statewide mandate lasts through at least Aug. 15 and applies to anyone older than age 10. Businesses are required to post signs and refuse service to people not wearing masks.
Masks are not required for people who cannot tolerate a face covering nor for those who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired.
