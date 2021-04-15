Granby chamber heads toward new destination

The Granby Chamber of Commerce will be renamed to Destination Granby on May 5. The new name is meant to better capture all the services of the chamber, which also runs Granby Main Street and the visitor's center.

As the chamber has evolved to combine three separate functions — chamber of commerce, Granby Main Street and Granby Visitor’s Center — the organization said it has found that many people did not know or understand its full functions.

Last year, the chamber decided to rename the organization to Destination Granby to better connect, engage and serve the community, chamber officials said. The hope is that wrapping all functions under one name will better capture all that the organization does.

“We are incredibly excited for these upcoming changes to the Granby Chamber,” Executive Director Lauren Huber said in a release. “They will allow us to better tell the story of our organization, Granby businesses, the local attractions and the abundance of recreation opportunities that surround us, making our work more impactful.”

With the new name also comes a new brand and visual look for the organization as well as a new website. Both the new brand and website will also be launched May 5.