Granby Corner Mall owner will miss running antique store

Shannon Kerber stands outside the Granby Corner Mall, which she has operated for the past two and a half years. The building is changing hands, but Kerber is grateful for her time at the unique spot.

Filled to the brim with an eclectic assortment of goods, the floors of the Granby Corner Mall creak with every step.

The unique antique store sits inside a 100-year-old building on the corner of Granby’s main street. The ceiling is covered with its original tiles, an intricate pattern above the amalgamation of people, tales — and maybe even ghosts — as interesting as the goods Shannon Kerber sells.

Kerber initially had a booth at the antique store and took over the business a couple years ago when the owner died. Now, the Corner Mall is changing hands.

“I don’t want to leave, but I understand that’s the way it goes,” Kerber said.

Kerber took over the Corner Store to continue the dream of the previous owner. She said she didn’t realize just how involved operating an antique store would be but has loved the variety of people who visit.

From international shoppers who return year after year, to a family with a tradition of shopping for their Secret Santa gifts at the Corner Mall, Kerber has loved sharing her antique finds with the world. She said she’s even had some visitors not of this world.

Kerber said she had paranormal investigators check her dolls, and the investigators found child spirits calling out.

“Which is very interesting because I slept here one night and I heard little footsteps running up and down the stairs and then I heard the heavy footsteps come after,” Kerber said. “Which is neat, but it’s a very loud building at night.”

The former owner of the Corner Mall may also have had a séance in the bar room, which Kerber jokingly calls the spirit room. According to Kerber, the cool basement room was used during the Spanish flu to store bodies until the ground thawed enough for burials.

“I have so many people who walk into this room and instantly have a feeling of pressure. I don’t necessarily feel that — although I just got goosebumps,” she said as she entered the room Thursday.

Kerber often notices things move around overnight, but she said the ghosts have been friendly.

“I come in and sing and talk to them,” she said. “I ask them to look after the store and keep everything safe. They’ve been great.”

The Corner Store has been the perfect space for Kerber to cultivate her inventory.

“I have finally found a job that fits my addiction of buying beautiful things,” Kerber said. “I can buy them and pass them on so they have a new life in other people’s houses where they get to be loved and enjoyed.”

Kerber didn’t comment on what the new owner has planned for the space, but she’s glad that the beautiful building will continue standing.

The store will be closed by the end of the month and has an ongoing inventory sale to help relieve Kerber of her massive inventory. She hopes folks can stop by and “find something beautiful.”

Kerber isn’t sure what’s next for her, though she’ll likely continue selling her antiques in one form or another.

“It’s kind of mourning the dream that you have shared with so many people in Grand County, international, everybody who comes back,” Kerber said. “Grand County has been amazing and awesome.”