Granby decides not to fine Reclamation Ridge after it cleaned up illegal junk yard

Following a complaint that Reclamation Ridge was running an illegal junkyard at the gravel pit, Granby trustees believe that good effort has been made to fix the issue.

In December, compelling evidence presented to the town board showed that the gravel pit was operating some sort of junk or salvage yard.

Reclamation Ridge operates its gravel pit under a special use permit, meaning that gravel mining is not a use by right based on the property’s industrial zoning. The town has permitted Reclamation Ridge to pursue this operation based on a number on conditions. Operating a junk or salvage yard on the property is not a use by right.

Trustees found the pit to be in violation of its special use permit and contemplated issuing a $2,000 fine if it was not cleaned up by Granby’s first January meeting.

On Tuesday, Town Manager Ted Cherry shared photos from an inspection he conducted earlier that day. He said that the work was not complete but that good progress had been made.

While owner Ken Evans had been given a deadline of Jan. 7 to finish the clean up of the site, trustees agreed that the progress he had made despite the heavy snowstorms of the past few weeks was commendable. There were a few objects yet to be cleaned up that Evans said would be gone within the next few days.

Trustees asked Cherry to inspect the property again on Jan. 21 to ensure the work is complete before their next meeting.

At the December meeting, there was some dispute over whether the operator could conduct operations permitted by the special use permit along with operations considered a use by right. Town Attorney Scott Krob said that there’s not been a case litigating that in Colorado, but another state’s case ruled in favor of permitting both condition uses and uses by right.

Evans said during the meeting that he had no interest in pursuing the uses he is permitted to by right. Operating a junk or salvage yard is not a use by right, though the recycling of materials is.

Trustees approved a language adjustment on the permit to make clear that uses by right are permitted. The board also approved some changes to make sure everything was consistent.

The change to the permit is conditional upon Evan’s signature by the next town meeting.

In other business:

• Trustees unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Fraser, Winter Park and Grand County to investigate the creation of a multijurisdictional housing authority. Grand commissioners approved the agreement last week, but Fraser and Winter Park need to OK it before it becomes official.

With the agreement, Granby will commit up to $50,000 for the creation of the authority, updated studies and legal work involved. Cherry told the town board that the cost would likely come in at less than that.

• The board approved the police department’s purchase of three new Ford Expeditions for $143,211 with trade-ins and vehicle equipment outfitting. One vehicle will be converted to a town administrative vehicle, with the former admin vehicle to be traded in along with the code enforcement officer’s high mileage vehicle and a police vehicle for a total value of $26,000.

The new vehicles will cost $41,134 each plus outfitting which will cost $45,809 total. The total price comes in $26,788 below the budgeted amount.

• Trustees Rebecca Quesada and Nick Raible volunteered to discuss the proposals from three groups interested in updating the town’s design standards. A recommendation will be made to the board at the next town meeting.

• The board approved the annual memorandum of understanding with Destination Granby with some small changes to the agreement.