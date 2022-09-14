Granby declares Sept. 14 Morris the Cat Day at board meeting

Morris loved exploring the hardware store and meeting customers.

Granby Ace Hardware/Courtesy Photo

Granby’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night had a special guest — Morris the Ace Hardware Cat. Mayor Josh Hardy signed a proclamation officially designating Sept. 14, 2022, as Morris the Cat Day in the town. The proclamation encourages citizens to celebrate their animals and their human handlers and honors Morris’ “fateful journey to the front range.”

Meeting attendees gave Morris a round of applause and seized their opportunity to take pictures with the famous feline.

The board also discussed several water-related issues, including funding options for necessary upgrades to the North Service Area treatment facilities. In a workshop session, Town Manager Ted Cherry and Water Superintendent Doug Bellatty told the board about the related costs and a recently completed rate study for the area.

The improvements needed in the North Service Area include replacing the existing water treatment plant and purchasing a 500,000-gallon potable water storage tank by 2026. The rate study estimates those costs to be between $18.1 million and $23.5 million. The study lists seven improvements that would come after 2026, totalling $8.2 million.

Bellatty said the upgrades will help prepare the town’s water system for the future. He said the improvements would increase the area’s capacity and resilience, allowing it to handle population growth and abnormal events like wildfires upstream polluting the Fraser River.

“I don’t want anybody to be super concerned that right now the sky is falling,” Bellatty said. “It’s not that, okay?”

The current treatment plant operates almost exactly as it did when it was built 40 years ago, Bellatty said. As regulations have increased, the treatment capacity has decreased. The updates would require more engineering, which SGM engineering quoted at $152,000.

“We have to do a little bit more exploring,” Bellatty said. “What we see are hazards or concerns for our operating plan, we’re going to try and minimize and mitigate those, whether it be water quality, storage, capacity, taste and odor. Let’s tackle them while we have the chance.”

