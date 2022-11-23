Granby does patchwork on Thompson Road

Chunks of asphalt sit next to a gash in Thompson Road on Monday, July 4, 2022, just outside of one of the entrances to City Market. Granby's public works department recently patched a few of the road's worst potholes.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The section of Thompson Road near City Market in Granby with notoriously bad potholes received some patchwork a few weeks ago, according to Doug Bellatty, Granby’s public works director. Plans to repair Thompson Road have caused controversy, especially at the Oct. 11 board of trustees meeting.

Trustees voted to support using town and Grand Elk General Improvement District funds to redo the road for $1.5 million, hoping to split the cost three ways with Kroger, which owns the City Market shopping center.

Bellatty wrote in an email that the patchwork is a temporary fix for the winter months. He wrote the town did the work with the help of a roller from Mountain Madness excavating . The town used material it had on hand and the labor was provided by the town or donated, so the patchwork cost little to nothing.