Granby Elementary students handle bike rodeo
Granby Elementary School students enjoyed the annual bike rodeo Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of Granby Police Department, Grand Fire and Grand County EMS. The rodeo focuses on teaching bike skills and safety.
